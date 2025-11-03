Left Menu

Revolutionizing PCI: China's PANVIS STAR System

The PANVIS STAR Vascular Interventional Surgery Control System, presented by Dr. Wang Rui from Zhongshan Hospital, has demonstrated promising results in a multicenter trial. The system offers advanced features for robotic PCI, enhancing procedural success and reducing radiation risks for physicians, thus pioneering remote, precise interventional cardiology.

Updated: 03-11-2025
  Country:
  • China

The 37th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics symposium in San Francisco spotlighted innovative advancements in the field of cardiovascular medicine. Leading the charge was China's PANVIS STAR Vascular Interventional Surgery Control System, showcased by Dr. Wang Rui of Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University. This system heralds a new era for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), utilizing advanced robotics.

The PANVIS STAR system, developed by Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co., Ltd., stands out with its intuitive PANVIS COF operating system, designed to align closely with traditional surgical techniques. Its design enhancements include dual guidewire support, multiple motion control modes, and 5G remote operational capability, which positions it to transform interventional cardiology practices.

The CAPTAIN-C study, a multicenter randomized controlled trial, validated the safety and efficacy of PANVIS STAR in PCI procedures. Results showed that the robotic-assisted PCI had a clinical success rate of over 97%, with significant reductions in operator radiation exposure. These findings solidify China's innovation in interventional robotics, promising a future where PCI is safer and more precise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

