Alkem and IIT Bombay Join Forces for Cutting-edge Medical Research
Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay have partnered to establish a research center for immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicine. The center aims to foster innovation, fill research gaps, and strengthen India's healthcare self-reliance. It will also provide training for clinicians and biotech entrepreneurs, enhancing the translational research ecosystem in life sciences.
Alkem Foundation, partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, is set to launch an advanced research center focused on immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicines in India, as revealed on Monday.
The collaboration will result in the establishment of the 'Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immuno-Therapeutics and Regenerative Medicines' at the IIT Bombay campus, funded by Alkem Foundation.
Intended to create an ecosystem for innovation and research in complex therapy areas, the center will bridge key infrastructure and talent gaps, promising affordable healthcare solutions while bolstering India's self-reliance in medical innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
