Left Menu

Alkem and IIT Bombay Join Forces for Cutting-edge Medical Research

Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay have partnered to establish a research center for immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicine. The center aims to foster innovation, fill research gaps, and strengthen India's healthcare self-reliance. It will also provide training for clinicians and biotech entrepreneurs, enhancing the translational research ecosystem in life sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:47 IST
Alkem and IIT Bombay Join Forces for Cutting-edge Medical Research
  • Country:
  • India

Alkem Foundation, partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, is set to launch an advanced research center focused on immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicines in India, as revealed on Monday.

The collaboration will result in the establishment of the 'Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immuno-Therapeutics and Regenerative Medicines' at the IIT Bombay campus, funded by Alkem Foundation.

Intended to create an ecosystem for innovation and research in complex therapy areas, the center will bridge key infrastructure and talent gaps, promising affordable healthcare solutions while bolstering India's self-reliance in medical innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025