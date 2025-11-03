Shahar Ki Raftar: Apex Hospitals' Heartfelt Diwali Initiative for Delivery Workers
Apex Hospitals in Jaipur celebrated Diwali by launching 'Shahar Ki Raftar', a health checkup drive for delivery agents. This initiative offered free health services to over 550 gig workers, appreciating their invaluable roles. The event also emphasized preventive healthcare and support for their intensive work schedules.
In a unique Diwali celebration, Apex Hospitals launched 'Shahar Ki Raftar', a special health initiative for the city's delivery agents.
This health drive, offering free checkups to over 550 riders, aimed to support the essential roles of gig workers and promote preventive healthcare.
The program highlighted the often-overlooked health needs of delivery agents, providing services like CBC tests and ECGs, and underlined Apex Hospitals' commitment to community welfare.
