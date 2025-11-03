Empowering Adolescents: Korea's Initiative for Menstrual Hygiene

In a bid to enhance menstrual hygiene awareness, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India, along with KOTRA and Good Neighbors, orchestrated a significant educational initiative at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Chaksu, Jaipur. This program is part of the larger Team Korea CSR Initiative.

During the event, crucial menstrual hygiene kits were handed out to 285 adolescent girls. These kits included a 3-month supply of sanitary napkins, underwear, sanitizers, towels, and educational brochures, each aimed at fostering a better understanding of menstrual health challenges.

Distinguished guests, including Ms. Punita Sharma, Chief Block Education Officer, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Meena, Principal Medical Officer, delivered pivotal insights on adolescent health and hygiene. The initiative underscores the importance of empowering young girls with knowledge to bolster their health and educational achievements.

