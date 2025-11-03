Left Menu

Empowering Adolescents: Korea's Initiative for Menstrual Hygiene

The Embassy of Korea, KOTRA, and Good Neighbors held an initiative at a Jaipur school to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. They distributed kits to 285 girls and provided educational sessions. This effort promotes adolescent health, education, and empowerment, aiming to reduce absenteeism and foster confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance menstrual hygiene awareness, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India, along with KOTRA and Good Neighbors, orchestrated a significant educational initiative at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Chaksu, Jaipur. This program is part of the larger Team Korea CSR Initiative.

During the event, crucial menstrual hygiene kits were handed out to 285 adolescent girls. These kits included a 3-month supply of sanitary napkins, underwear, sanitizers, towels, and educational brochures, each aimed at fostering a better understanding of menstrual health challenges.

Distinguished guests, including Ms. Punita Sharma, Chief Block Education Officer, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Meena, Principal Medical Officer, delivered pivotal insights on adolescent health and hygiene. The initiative underscores the importance of empowering young girls with knowledge to bolster their health and educational achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

