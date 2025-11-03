Echosens Expands South Asia Reach with New Mumbai Headquarters
Echosens has opened its new regional headquarters in Mumbai, India, to strengthen its presence in South Asia. The facility will support operations across the region, enhancing access to FibroScan® for liver diagnostics. This expansion highlights Echosens' commitment to combat rising liver disease rates in the area.
Echosens, a leader in non-invasive liver diagnostics, has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Mumbai, India, to enhance its operations in South Asia. This facility, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex, will expand access to Echosens' proprietary FibroScan® technology across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, The Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
This development comes at a crucial time, as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and other chronic liver conditions are increasingly prevalent in the region. In India alone, MASLD affects 38.6% of adults and 35.4% of children, with even higher rates among those with type 2 diabetes due to lifestyle and dietary factors.
Dominique Legros, CEO of Echosens, emphasized the importance of the new headquarters in a strategic statement, addressing the growing liver disease burden. The Mumbai office will manage sales, distribution, and training activities to support healthcare providers in early detection and intervention, aiming to curb the silent epidemic of liver-related health issues.
