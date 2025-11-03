Left Menu

Umeed Helpline Launches to Tackle India's Stroke Crisis

The 'Umeed' Helpline by Fortis, Gurugram, provides round-the-clock assistance for stroke patients, ensuring swift medical intervention within the critical 'golden hour' to enhance recovery chances. Despite high stroke incidence in India, awareness remains low, highlighting the helpline's role in offering immediate expert guidance and connecting patients to stroke-ready hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:25 IST
Umeed Helpline Launches to Tackle India's Stroke Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new 24/7 helpline, named 'Umeed', has been inaugurated by Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to significantly reduce the time lag between stroke onset and treatment.

This initiative is crucial in a country where a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and awareness of early symptoms remains alarmingly low. The helpline aims to provide immediate medical guidance, hospital coordination, and boosts the possibility of survival and recovery by ensuring timely treatment during the 'golden hour'.

Designed to bridge the gap in stroke response, 'Umeed' connects callers to stroke-ready hospitals, arranges ambulance services, and alerts doctors in advance. With India facing one of the highest stroke burdens globally, driven by factors like hypertension and diabetes, this service is a critical step forward in improving stroke care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025