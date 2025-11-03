Umeed Helpline Launches to Tackle India's Stroke Crisis

A new 24/7 helpline, named 'Umeed', has been inaugurated by Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to significantly reduce the time lag between stroke onset and treatment.

This initiative is crucial in a country where a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and awareness of early symptoms remains alarmingly low. The helpline aims to provide immediate medical guidance, hospital coordination, and boosts the possibility of survival and recovery by ensuring timely treatment during the 'golden hour'.

Designed to bridge the gap in stroke response, 'Umeed' connects callers to stroke-ready hospitals, arranges ambulance services, and alerts doctors in advance. With India facing one of the highest stroke burdens globally, driven by factors like hypertension and diabetes, this service is a critical step forward in improving stroke care.

