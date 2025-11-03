Umeed Helpline Launches to Tackle India's Stroke Crisis
The 'Umeed' Helpline by Fortis, Gurugram, provides round-the-clock assistance for stroke patients, ensuring swift medical intervention within the critical 'golden hour' to enhance recovery chances. Despite high stroke incidence in India, awareness remains low, highlighting the helpline's role in offering immediate expert guidance and connecting patients to stroke-ready hospitals.
- Country:
- India
A new 24/7 helpline, named 'Umeed', has been inaugurated by Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to significantly reduce the time lag between stroke onset and treatment.
This initiative is crucial in a country where a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and awareness of early symptoms remains alarmingly low. The helpline aims to provide immediate medical guidance, hospital coordination, and boosts the possibility of survival and recovery by ensuring timely treatment during the 'golden hour'.
Designed to bridge the gap in stroke response, 'Umeed' connects callers to stroke-ready hospitals, arranges ambulance services, and alerts doctors in advance. With India facing one of the highest stroke burdens globally, driven by factors like hypertension and diabetes, this service is a critical step forward in improving stroke care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inequality Emergency: A Global Call to Action
Mystery Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School: Investigation Ongoing
Smooth Landing Amidst Turbulence: Air India's Emergency Detour
Revamping Healthcare: Tripura's Ambitious Plan for Medical Excellence
Foiled Heist in Gurugram: Notorious Criminals Nabbed