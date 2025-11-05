Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?
A new study suggests that doxycycline, a common antibiotic, could reduce the risk of developing schizophrenia in young adults. Research involving data from 56,400 adults showed a 30-35% lower risk of schizophrenia among those treated with doxycycline. Though promising, the study doesn't establish causation.
New research indicates that doxycycline, an antibiotic generally prescribed for bacterial infections, might lower schizophrenia risk in young adults, according to findings published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
The study analysed data from 56,400 individuals who accessed psychiatric services during adolescence. The findings suggest a 30-35% reduced schizophrenia risk in those treated with doxycycline, compared to other antibiotics.
Ian Kelleher, lead researcher, highlights doxycycline's potential role in moderating the brain's pruning process. However, the study remains observational, meaning it cannot conclusively establish doxycycline's preventative efficacy against schizophrenia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
