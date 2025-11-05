Left Menu

Consumer Court Takes Action: Salman Khan Faces Notices Over Pan Masala Ads

A consumer court has issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company for running a 'misleading' campaign promoting a hazardous product. The complainant demands the government withdraw awards given to Khan and ban such advertisements to prevent public health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:01 IST
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A consumer court has taken a decisive step by issuing notices to renowned Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company. The move comes in response to allegations of leading a 'misleading' promotional campaign for a product deemed hazardous to public health.

The complaint, lodged by advocate and BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey, demands an immediate ban on advertisements for the suspect product. Additionally, Honey seeks the revocation of government awards previously presented to Salman Khan, citing his role in misleading the public and promoting potentially harmful products.

The Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has followed through by formally notifying both Salman Khan and the company, with a response due by November 27. The complaint questions the feasibility of saffron-infused products at unusually low prices and warns of health risks such as cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

