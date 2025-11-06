Pharma Giants Clash: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk in Metsera Acquisition Battle

In a significant development in the pharmaceutical sector, Pfizer is preparing to enhance its bid for Metsera following a Delaware judge's ruling against blocking a $10 billion offer from Novo Nordisk. This decision marks a crucial moment in an escalating acquisition battle aimed at dominating the burgeoning $150 billion obesity drug market.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has expressed concerns, indicating that the current proposal could breach antitrust laws unless a premerger review is conducted. Daniel Guarnera of the FTC highlighted potential public health risks, emphasizing the need for the companies to work together to avoid legal ramifications.

Novo and Pfizer have both improved their offers, with Pfizer initially securing a $7.3 billion deal. This competitive back-and-forth reflects the high stakes involved as Novo tries to regain its standing in obesity drugs against rivals like Eli Lilly, while Pfizer aims to solidify its position after past challenges.

