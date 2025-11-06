Suspected Self-Radicalisation Behind French Car Attack

A driver involved in a car-ramming incident in western France on Wednesday is suspected of self-radicalisation, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. The driver had 'explicit religious references' at home, and reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack.

The attack on Oleron island left five people injured, two of whom remain in critical condition. While religious motivations have not been confirmed, the national terrorism prosecutor's office is investigating through psychiatric evaluation, searches, and telephone record reviews.

The outcome of these investigations will determine whether the violence was triggered by religious motivations. The case remains under close scrutiny as officials continue to piece together the driver's background and motives.