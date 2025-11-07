New WHO Report Urges Bold Global Action to Ensure Access to Future TB Vaccines

As the world edges closer to a potential breakthrough in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), the World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded an urgent call for bold financing and access strategies to ensure that novel TB vaccines reach adolescents and adults—especially in high-burden, low- and middle-income countries. A new WHO report, launched on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Limpopo, South Africa, outlines a roadmap for equitable global access and sustainable funding for these much-needed vaccines.

Titled “Catalysing solutions for equitable global access and sustainable financing for novel tuberculosis vaccines for adults and adolescents,” the report offers the first comprehensive analysis of the barriers, bottlenecks, and market dynamics that could impact the rollout of next-generation TB vaccines.

“New TB vaccines have the potential to save millions of lives faster and change the course of the epidemic,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “By harnessing the power of science, partnership, and finance, we can realize our shared vision to end TB.”

The Urgent Need for TB Vaccines: A Global Health Imperative

TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease, claiming more than 1 million lives annually and infecting over 10 million people every year. The vast majority of these cases occur in low- and middle-income countries, and 70% of the global TB burden lies in G20 nations.

While the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, developed over a century ago, provides protection for infants, it offers limited and inconsistent efficacy against pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults—the demographic responsible for most transmission.

As of September 2025, at least 16 novel TB vaccine candidates were in clinical development, including six in Phase III trials. This pipeline offers renewed hope of finally altering the trajectory of the TB epidemic. However, without bold actions on financing, manufacturing, and equitable access, this opportunity could be squandered.

Demand Will Outpace Supply in Critical Early Years

The report warns that global demand for TB vaccines will significantly outpace supply in the first years after licensure. Between 2030 and 2040, cumulative demand is expected to exceed 3 billion vaccine regimens, primarily driven by high-burden countries.

However, supply constraints, manufacturing uncertainties, and lack of financing commitments threaten to delay vaccine access, especially for the countries that need it most. The procurement costs alone are projected at $5–8 billion over the decade, excluding delivery and health system strengthening expenses.

Despite early demand signals, manufacturers have yet to share access strategies or commit to regional production plans, while governments are still grappling with how to finance this historic rollout amid competing health priorities.

Six Key Solutions for Equitable TB Vaccine Access

To address these challenges, the WHO report—developed by the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council’s Finance and Access Working Group, co-convened by WHO, the Government of South Africa, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance—proposes six priority actions:

Use catalytic global financing tools, such as advanced market commitments and volume guarantees, to incentivize manufacturers to scale up production and offer affordable prices. Generate country-level evidence, including cost-effectiveness studies, budget impact assessments, and demand forecasts, to guide national decision-making and accelerate vaccine adoption. Clarify and mobilize domestic and international financing by identifying funding gaps and promoting investment from governments and donors. Establish a global coordination platform for stakeholders across the supply and demand chain to align timelines, share roadmaps, and enhance transparency. Promote market transparency by sharing non-commercially sensitive supply data to build trust and assist country planning. Support regional manufacturing through technology transfer and licensing, particularly in high-burden regions, to ensure local ownership, resilience, and public trust.

Massive Potential for Health and Economic Impact

Modelling presented in the report shows that if a TB vaccine with just 50% efficacy in preventing disease among adolescents and adults were approved and rapidly scaled:

Up to 76 million TB cases could be averted

8.5 million deaths could be prevented

42 million antibiotic courses could be avoided

$42 billion in household costs could be saved over 25 years

These figures highlight the vaccine’s power not just to protect health, but to ease economic burdens, reduce antimicrobial resistance, and boost global development goals.

Bridging the Gap from Science to Access

The WHO warns that science alone will not end TB. Equitable access to the vaccines—once they are approved—is essential to maximizing their public health impact. The report urges governments, donors, civil society, and manufacturers to act now to lay the groundwork for rapid and equitable vaccine rollout in the near future.

“The development and implementation of financing and access strategies by countries is an essential step in planning for equitable access to new TB vaccines once they become available,” the report concludes.

The WHO and its partners will continue to work through the Finance and Access Working Group to implement the proposed agenda. The group has already started identifying next steps, including convening dialogues with manufacturers, aligning donor efforts, and preparing regional procurement strategies.

A Global Test of Political Will

With TB vaccines on the horizon, the world stands at a turning point. The question is not just whether science will deliver, but whether global leadership will rise to the occasion and ensure that every country, regardless of income level, has equal access to life-saving innovation.