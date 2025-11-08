Left Menu

Gaza health officials say over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war so far

PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:26 IST
Gaza health officials say over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war so far

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that the death toll has climbed to 69,169, with another 170,685 wounded since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel.

The latest jump in deaths is attributed to more bodies being recovered under the rubble since the ceasefire was announced in the devastated strip, and also because of the identification of previously unidentified bodies.

