Typhoid Cases Decline in Tshwane; Health Dept Confirms Situation Under Control
The National Department of Health has moved to reassure residents of Tshwane following the emergence of new typhoid fever cases in several areas across the district. While new infections have been recorded in locations that had previously reported no cases, authorities have emphasised that there is no need for public panic, as the majority of patients have fully recovered and the outbreak remains under control.
Typhoid Fever Cases Decline Compared to 2024
According to data from the Gauteng Department of Health, between 1 January and 31 October 2025, a total of 48 typhoid fever cases were documented in the Tshwane district. This marks a decline from the same period in 2024, indicating that overall transmission may be decreasing, even as new localised infections arise.
A breakdown of the 2025 figures shows:
-
Bronkhorstspruit: 22 cases (46%)
-
Hammanskraal: 17 cases (35%)
-
Pretoria West: 8 cases
-
Pretoria East: 1 case
This year, several areas have reported cases for the first time since 2024, triggering increased epidemiological surveillance and community monitoring by health officials.
Full Geographic Spread in Hammanskraal
In Hammanskraal, an area previously at the epicentre of South Africa’s water and sanitation challenges, the spread of typhoid fever now includes all local regions. The affected areas include:
-
Sekampaneng Block C
-
Kanana Extension 2
-
Kanana Greenfield
-
Suurman Section 1
-
Suurman Ridge
-
Temba
-
Unit 7
-
Mashimong
Health authorities have confirmed that most cases were mild to moderate, with patients recovering after self-isolation at home. Only a small number of severe cases required hospitalisation.
“The majority of these cases have recovered after they were in self-isolation… So far, I can assure you, the situation is under control,” said Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the National Department of Health, during an interview with the SABC.
Understanding Typhoid Fever: Causes and Transmission
Typhoid fever, also known as enteric fever, is caused by the Salmonella Typhi bacterium, and if left untreated, can become life-threatening. It is most commonly spread through ingestion of food or water contaminated with faeces from an infected individual.
According to health authorities, common modes of transmission include:
-
Consuming food prepared by infected individuals
-
Drinking or cooking with contaminated water
-
Using contaminated water to irrigate crops, particularly in informal farming settings
This form of transmission makes communities with inadequate sanitation infrastructure particularly vulnerable—an issue previously flagged in areas like Hammanskraal, which has long faced concerns over unsafe drinking water and poor wastewater management.
Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Attention
The symptoms of typhoid fever can develop slowly and resemble other gastrointestinal illnesses, which can lead to underreporting or misdiagnosis if not properly tested. Common signs include:
-
Persistent fever
-
Nausea and vomiting
-
Diarrhoea or constipation
-
Abdominal pain and loss of appetite
-
Headache and general body aches
People experiencing these symptoms are strongly encouraged to seek immediate medical care at the nearest clinic or hospital. Early treatment with antibiotics can reduce the severity of the illness and prevent complications.
Hygiene and Prevention: Department Issues Public Advisory
To reduce the risk of infection and prevent further spread, the Department of Health has urged the public to adhere strictly to basic hygiene practices, especially in areas with limited access to clean water. These include:
-
Washing hands with soap and safe water before handling food or eating
-
Washing hands after using the toilet or changing a baby’s nappy
-
Cleaning hands before breastfeeding or bathing children
-
Using alcohol-based hand sanitisers (containing at least 60% alcohol) when clean water is unavailable
These preventive measures are vital not only for reducing typhoid fever but also for controlling other waterborne and communicable diseases.
Increased Surveillance and Community Engagement
Health officials have stepped up their monitoring and surveillance efforts, particularly in the affected regions. Local clinics and hospitals have been placed on high alert, and environmental health practitioners are working with municipalities to ensure that water quality assessments and community awareness campaigns are ongoing.
The department is also closely monitoring water systems and promoting safe water handling practices to prevent recurrence and reduce new infections.
Situation Stable, Continued Vigilance Needed
While the presence of new typhoid cases in previously unaffected areas is cause for increased public health monitoring, the Department of Health has reaffirmed that the situation remains stable and manageable. Recovery rates are high, and no deaths have been reported in relation to the current outbreak.
As the country continues to grapple with broader public health and sanitation challenges, especially in underserved communities, this incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of clean water access, basic sanitation, and community education.
The government is urging all residents to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and report symptoms early for timely treatment.
