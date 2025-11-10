Germany Boosts Financial Aid to Ukraine in 2026 Budget
Germany is set to increase its financial aid to Ukraine, allocating 11.5 billion euros in the 2026 budget. This marks a rise from the previously planned 8.5 billion euros. As Europe's largest military aid provider to Ukraine, Germany has contributed around 40 billion euros since Russia's invasion in 2022.
Germany is escalating its financial support to Ukraine by committing 11.5 billion euros in its 2026 budget, as revealed in budget documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday. This figure represents an increase from the previously planned allocation of 8.5 billion euros.
Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has emerged as Europe's leading provider of military assistance to Ukraine, providing close to 40 billion euros.
The financial boost underscores Germany's ongoing commitment to aiding Ukraine amid prolonged geopolitical tensions.
