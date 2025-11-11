Currencies React to Government Shutdown Resolution

The yen hit its lowest point since February as riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, gained strength against the U.S. dollar amid expectations that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown will soon end.

The U.S. Senate passed a critical funding deal on Monday, setting the stage for the House to consider its passage. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed a desire to expedite the process and present the bill to President Trump by Wednesday.

Market reactions have been notable; the Australian dollar saw a significant jump to $0.6536 before stabilizing, while the yen continues to struggle. Economic strategies in Japan and the U.S. remain diverged, leading to speculation on yen trading positions.