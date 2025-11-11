Supreme Court to Address Concerns Over ARV Drug Quality

The Supreme Court of India is set to examine a petition on December 3, which raises pressing concerns about the supply and quality of anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs used to treat HIV patients nationwide.

The petition, originally filed in 2022 by the NGO Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS, alleges significant issues in drug procurement and highlights the lack of responses from 16 states to a previous affidavit.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioners, emphasized the urgency, noting that while there is no current drug shortage, quality concerns remain. The court encouraged states to file responses, despite some having already complied.

