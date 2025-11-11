Court Probes Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Controversy
The Jharkhand High Court is investigating issues around contaminated blood transfusions in Chaibasa and Ranchi, causing HIV infections in children. A non-profit's secretary claims the current blood donation system is inadequate. The state is holding donation camps to address shortages, and a report has been submitted to investigate lapses.
Ranchi
The Jharkhand High Court is delving into a troubling case where contaminated blood transfusions have allegedly led to HIV infections among children in Chaibasa and Ranchi.
The inquiry follows a public interest litigation initiated after five children receiving transfusions at Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, tested positive for HIV.
A non-profit criticized the current blood procurement system requiring donors to replace units, claiming it remains unchanged despite a court order. The state is organizing donation camps and has submitted a report detailing the incident.
