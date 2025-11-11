Left Menu

Court Probes Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court is investigating issues around contaminated blood transfusions in Chaibasa and Ranchi, causing HIV infections in children. A non-profit's secretary claims the current blood donation system is inadequate. The state is holding donation camps to address shortages, and a report has been submitted to investigate lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:30 IST
Court Probes Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court is delving into a troubling case where contaminated blood transfusions have allegedly led to HIV infections among children in Chaibasa and Ranchi.

The inquiry follows a public interest litigation initiated after five children receiving transfusions at Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, tested positive for HIV.

A non-profit criticized the current blood procurement system requiring donors to replace units, claiming it remains unchanged despite a court order. The state is organizing donation camps and has submitted a report detailing the incident.

TRENDING

1
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

 India
2
High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

 India
3
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

 Global
4
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025