Court Probes Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court is delving into a troubling case where contaminated blood transfusions have allegedly led to HIV infections among children in Chaibasa and Ranchi.

The inquiry follows a public interest litigation initiated after five children receiving transfusions at Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, tested positive for HIV.

A non-profit criticized the current blood procurement system requiring donors to replace units, claiming it remains unchanged despite a court order. The state is organizing donation camps and has submitted a report detailing the incident.