Retail Raids Impact: Hispanic Shoppers' Shift to Online
The heightened immigration enforcement under the Trump administration has significantly affected Hispanic businesses, pushing consumers toward online shopping. Fearful of raids, many Hispanic shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores, affecting sales across various sectors, from local markets to major corporations.
In Newark's predominantly Latino Ironbound district, the impact of intensified immigration raids is evident. Rosa Ludena, owner of an electronics shop since 2003, observes dwindling foot traffic in her store. Many of her customers are opting for online shopping, driven by fear of anti-immigration raids encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump.
This shift is not isolated. Nationwide, businesses and community leaders report declines in store visits from Hispanic shoppers, attributed to heightened immigration enforcement. Major companies like Heineken and retail consultancy Kantar have observed similar trends, noting a significant decline in in-person shopping among Hispanics, further compounded by recent policy changes.
The effect on local economies is stark. Vendors without online platforms see plummeting sales, and large corporations are noticing decreased demand in Hispanic-focused products. The raids have not only altered shopping behaviors but have also prompted large stores to rethink their investment in physical locations, as consumers increasingly prefer the safety of online shopping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's SNAP Rollback Amid Shutdown
Trump Administration Seeks Relief in SNAP Funding Dispute Amid Shutdown
Trump Administration Pushes to Block Food Aid Amid Shutdown
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration's Food Aid Directive
Cornell University Strikes Deal with Trump Administration Amid Crackdown on Diversity Policies