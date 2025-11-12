Retail Raids Impact: Hispanic Shoppers' Shift to Online

In Newark's predominantly Latino Ironbound district, the impact of intensified immigration raids is evident. Rosa Ludena, owner of an electronics shop since 2003, observes dwindling foot traffic in her store. Many of her customers are opting for online shopping, driven by fear of anti-immigration raids encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This shift is not isolated. Nationwide, businesses and community leaders report declines in store visits from Hispanic shoppers, attributed to heightened immigration enforcement. Major companies like Heineken and retail consultancy Kantar have observed similar trends, noting a significant decline in in-person shopping among Hispanics, further compounded by recent policy changes.

The effect on local economies is stark. Vendors without online platforms see plummeting sales, and large corporations are noticing decreased demand in Hispanic-focused products. The raids have not only altered shopping behaviors but have also prompted large stores to rethink their investment in physical locations, as consumers increasingly prefer the safety of online shopping.

