India's Decisive Battle Against Tuberculosis

India has made remarkable progress in its fight against tuberculosis, reducing the incidence of new cases by 21 percent from 2015 to 2024, according to the World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025. This rate is almost double the global reduction pace of 12 percent.

The Union Health Ministry credits this success to the rapid adoption of new technologies, decentralisation of healthcare services, and a robust community mobilization effort. As a result, treatment coverage has risen to over 92 percent, identifying 26.18 lakh TB patients in 2024 from an estimated total of 27 lakh cases.

The government has also championed early detection and care through an extensive TB lab network and AI-enabled screening tools. With a historic near ten-fold increase in TB program funding, India's resolution to combat the disease is now stronger than ever, evidenced by the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan's expansive reach and the enhanced nutritional support for patients.