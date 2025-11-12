Eye Surgery Scare: Inquiry Launched After Complications in Bijapur

In a worrying development, nine individuals have suffered eye complications following cataract surgeries at a government hospital in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. As a result, health authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

All affected patients, who underwent the procedure on October 24, were transferred to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for further treatment after infections were discovered during follow-up exams. The urgency of the situation prompted swift action by the health department to ensure all necessary medicines and equipment are available.

Commissioner of Health Services, Dr Priyanka Shukla, has convened a three-member committee to investigate. The panel, which includes experts from various divisions, has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within three days, to determine the root causes and propose preventive strategies.

