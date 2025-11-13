Global Health Updates: Key Developments Across Various Sectors

In a move to safeguard public safety, Indonesia is intensifying tests on footwear returned by the U.S. due to concerns over Caesium-137 contamination. This follows warnings from a special task force indicating potential radioactive exposure in exported footwear, triggering heightened scrutiny and protective measures.

Sandoz, a generic drug manufacturer, anticipates launching unbranded Ozempic in Canada by June 2026, post-patent expiry. This entry, pending regulatory approvals, aims to capitalize on the vast Canadian market where Novo Nordisk currently holds a patent for Ozempic's active ingredient, semaglutide.

AstraZeneca reached a new peak in market valuation after surpassing its September 2024 record, solidifying its status as the UK's largest listed stock. This follows forecast-exceeding quarterly earnings and a pivotal U.S. drug-pricing accord, enhancing sales stability as the U.S. constitutes a significant sales portion.