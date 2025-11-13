Left Menu

Waterborne Disease Crisis Hits Border Village

A suspected waterborne disease outbreak has claimed five lives, including four Myanmarese, in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. Twenty-seven people are currently affected. Local authorities have launched an investigation and implemented control measures, designating Kakichhuah village as a containment zone. Water contamination from Myanmar is suspected to be the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:52 IST
A waterborne disease outbreak in a border village in Mizoram has claimed the lives of five individuals, including four from Myanmar, according to local officials.

The outbreak has led the Lawngtlai district authorities to declare Kakichhuah village a containment zone. Twenty-seven people remain infected, with the disease believed to have origins in neighboring Myanmar.

Authorities have launched an investigation, taking stringent measures to prevent further spread, and collecting water samples for analysis at Zoram Medical College & Hospital.



