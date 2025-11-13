Waterborne Disease Crisis Hits Border Village

A waterborne disease outbreak in a border village in Mizoram has claimed the lives of five individuals, including four from Myanmar, according to local officials.

The outbreak has led the Lawngtlai district authorities to declare Kakichhuah village a containment zone. Twenty-seven people remain infected, with the disease believed to have origins in neighboring Myanmar.

Authorities have launched an investigation, taking stringent measures to prevent further spread, and collecting water samples for analysis at Zoram Medical College & Hospital.

