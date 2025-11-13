Life-Changing Heart Surgery for Little Sumaira Under RBSK Initiative

In the remote district of Rajkot, Gujarat, young Sumaira was granted a new lease on life following a critical heart surgery performed under the national healthcare initiative, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).

The RBSK program screens children from birth to 18 years for congenital disorders and developmental delays. Sumaira, diagnosed shortly after birth with a heart defect, required immediate medical intervention. The procedure at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology proved transformative for her future.

Doctors at the institute perform thousands of pediatric heart surgeries annually at no cost, dramatically improving the lives of many children. This exemplary healthcare model ensures that children like Sumaira thrive, unfettered by health problems, thanks to comprehensive support and specialized medical care.

