India's Rise in Global Health Research: A Decade of Innovation
India has emerged as a significant player in global health research, focusing on MedTech and biomedical innovations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Key initiatives include the COVID-19 vaccines and MedTech Mitra. The government emphasizes evidence-based policymaking to ensure accessible healthcare, promoting innovations in AI-driven health technologies.
India has positioned itself as a formidable force in global health research, advancing MedTech and biomedical innovations. Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel highlighted the nation's progress at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's health research ecosystem has been strengthened through initiatives like Rotavac and the COVID-19 vaccines, marking significant milestones in the country's self-reliance and capacity for large-scale solutions, according to Patel.
Patel emphasized the government's dedication to evidence-based policymaking to ensure widespread accessibility to healthcare, while urging the scientific community to leverage technologies like AI-driven precision healthcare and advanced genomics. Dr. V K Paul from NITI Aayog noted the goal of increasing India's healthy life expectancy by focusing on priority areas including non-communicable diseases and trauma care.
