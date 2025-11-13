WeightWatchers Teams Up with Novo Nordisk for New Weight-Loss Pill Launch
WeightWatchers plans to offer Novo Nordisk's Wegovy as a pill in the U.S. next year, enhancing their partnership. This move could boost WeightWatchers post-bankruptcy and align with its strategy to provide branded obesity treatments. Oral weight-loss medication may attract those preferring pills over injections.
In a strategic move to boost its post-bankruptcy recovery, WeightWatchers announced plans to offer Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in pill form in the U.S. next year. This collaboration deepens ties with the Danish obesity drugmaker and emphasizes WeightWatchers' commitment to branded obesity treatments amidst a competitive market.
In an exclusive interview, WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte stated, "A lot of people don't want an injection. And the convenience of a pill is going to be huge." The company is working proactively with Novo Nordisk to support the launch of oral weight-loss medication, hoping to appeal to a broader patient base.
The Danish manufacturer anticipates a decision by the fourth quarter, with the U.S. potentially seeing rapid approval processes. With recent agreements to reduce prices of GLP-1 drugs, the accessibility and affordability of these medications are expected to improve, benefiting both WeightWatchers and its customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WeightWatchers
- Novo Nordisk
- Wegovy
- weight-loss
- obesity
- drug
- pill
- U.S.
- Tara Comonte
- health
ALSO READ
Capillary Technologies Secures Major Investment Ahead of IPO
Police Target Financial Roots of Drug Trade in Poonch
WeightWatchers Eyes Revolution in Obesity Treatment with New Pill Offering
Juan Ponce Enrile: A Pillar of Philippine Politics Passes Away at 101
Global Health Developments: Bird Flu, Radioactive Footwear, and New Drug Launches