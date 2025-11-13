Left Menu

WeightWatchers Teams Up with Novo Nordisk for New Weight-Loss Pill Launch

WeightWatchers plans to offer Novo Nordisk's Wegovy as a pill in the U.S. next year, enhancing their partnership. This move could boost WeightWatchers post-bankruptcy and align with its strategy to provide branded obesity treatments. Oral weight-loss medication may attract those preferring pills over injections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to boost its post-bankruptcy recovery, WeightWatchers announced plans to offer Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in pill form in the U.S. next year. This collaboration deepens ties with the Danish obesity drugmaker and emphasizes WeightWatchers' commitment to branded obesity treatments amidst a competitive market.

In an exclusive interview, WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte stated, "A lot of people don't want an injection. And the convenience of a pill is going to be huge." The company is working proactively with Novo Nordisk to support the launch of oral weight-loss medication, hoping to appeal to a broader patient base.

The Danish manufacturer anticipates a decision by the fourth quarter, with the U.S. potentially seeing rapid approval processes. With recent agreements to reduce prices of GLP-1 drugs, the accessibility and affordability of these medications are expected to improve, benefiting both WeightWatchers and its customers.

