China's Obesity Challenge: Calls for Insurance Coverage on Weight-Loss Drugs
In China, doctors are pushing for national insurance coverage of weight-loss drugs to combat rising obesity rates, which threaten the healthcare system. Despite guidelines for managing obesity, such drugs remain expensive and excluded from coverage, challenging many patients' ability to afford necessary treatment.
In a rare act of public advocacy, doctors in China are urging for national insurance coverage of weight-loss drugs to address rising obesity rates, which present significant challenges to the healthcare system. Currently, obesity ranks as the sixth leading risk factor for disability and mortality in the nation.
The escalating obesity crisis is straining China's healthcare infrastructure, as treatment drugs are financially out of reach for many patients. Experts cite the explosion of unhealthy diets and less physically demanding occupations as contributing factors to this health epidemic.
In response, some physicians emphasize the need for subsidizing weight-loss medications like GLP-1, particularly for those with severe health issues. While competition among domestic drugmakers may eventually decrease costs, healthcare professionals continue to advocate for more immediate financial relief through insurance coverage.
