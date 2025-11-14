Left Menu

Daradia Pain Clinic Celebrates Foundation Day: A Decade of Excellence in Pain Medicine

Daradia, a pioneering pain clinic, celebrates its Foundation Day, marking significant progress in interventional pain medicine. Founded by Prof. P. Prithvi Raj in 2013, the clinic excels in patient care, education, and research, having trained over 4,500 physicians globally. Distinguished for its evidence-based protocols, the institute continues its commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025
  India

In Kolkata, Daradia Pain Clinic honors its Foundation Day by reflecting on a decade of accomplishments since its inception in 2013 by pioneering interventional pain medicine expert, Prof. P. Prithvi Raj. Under the leadership of Founder-Director Dr. Gautam Das, the clinic has become a leader in patient care and physician education, marking over 4,500 trained doctors globally.

Daradia's approach integrates service with education, utilizing cutting-edge imaging techniques in its treatments. Its annual international conference and comprehensive training programs underline its commitment to advancing pain management practices through evidence-based principles and collaborative learning environments.

As it celebrates its milestone, Daradia reinforces its dedication to pioneering research and knowledge dissemination, expanding access to innovative pain management techniques, and cultivating an international network of professionals who are actively improving patient outcomes worldwide.

