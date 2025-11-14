Left Menu

China Urges Netherlands to Bring Constructive Solutions to Nexperia Dispute

China's commerce ministry has urged the Netherlands to propose constructive solutions in ongoing negotiations regarding the Nexperia dispute. Criticizing Dutch actions, China accused the Netherlands of neglecting global semiconductor supply chain security and distorting facts, hoping for problem-solving rather than repetition of past patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:45 IST
China Urges Netherlands to Bring Constructive Solutions to Nexperia Dispute
  • Country:
  • China

China's Commerce Ministry has called on the Netherlands to present constructive solutions in the ongoing discussions over the Nexperia dispute. On Friday, the ministry criticized what it described as the Dutch government's disregard for global semiconductor supply chain security.

In its statement, the ministry highlighted its desire for the Netherlands to focus on resolving existing issues rather than perpetuating them. The calls for a reconsideration of the Dutch stance come amid tensions between the two nations on semiconductor-related concerns.

The ministry also objected to recent remarks by the Dutch economy minister, stating his previous comments to The Guardian were misleading. The minister's statement that he would repeat his actions was labeled by the Chinese ministry as a "distortion of facts."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

 India
2
AI-Driven Cyberattacks: A New Frontier

AI-Driven Cyberattacks: A New Frontier

 United States
3
Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

Jannik Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: 29 Consecutive Wins Indoors

 Global
4
Cyber Fraudsters Exploit Red Fort Blast Curiosity with Malicious Files

Cyber Fraudsters Exploit Red Fort Blast Curiosity with Malicious Files

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025