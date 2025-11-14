China Urges Netherlands to Bring Constructive Solutions to Nexperia Dispute
China's commerce ministry has urged the Netherlands to propose constructive solutions in ongoing negotiations regarding the Nexperia dispute. Criticizing Dutch actions, China accused the Netherlands of neglecting global semiconductor supply chain security and distorting facts, hoping for problem-solving rather than repetition of past patterns.
China's Commerce Ministry has called on the Netherlands to present constructive solutions in the ongoing discussions over the Nexperia dispute. On Friday, the ministry criticized what it described as the Dutch government's disregard for global semiconductor supply chain security.
In its statement, the ministry highlighted its desire for the Netherlands to focus on resolving existing issues rather than perpetuating them. The calls for a reconsideration of the Dutch stance come amid tensions between the two nations on semiconductor-related concerns.
The ministry also objected to recent remarks by the Dutch economy minister, stating his previous comments to The Guardian were misleading. The minister's statement that he would repeat his actions was labeled by the Chinese ministry as a "distortion of facts."
