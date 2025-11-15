British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is strategically advocating for Poland to award a high-stakes submarine procurement contract to Swedish defence company Saab. Saab's proposal, possibly involving deals with UK-based Babcock, aligns with increasing European military prioritization in response to escalating tensions with Russia.

A UK government representative emphasized the economic impact of defence trade, noting that exports like warships and fighter jets significantly bolster the British economy while reinforcing commitments to NATO and European security partnerships.

The Saab submarines, tailored for the Baltic Sea, are among the frontrunners alongside entries from Germany, Italy, and other nations. The contract, part of Poland's Orka programme, is pivotal for modernizing its naval defenses and strengthening NATO ties. Key political support was shown by a joint letter from Starmer and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson within Saab's proposal.