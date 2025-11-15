Countdown to 2026: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Announced

The lineup of teams set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been officially announced. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the tournament promises a thrilling mix of seasoned champions and fresh contenders.

Among the qualifiers are football powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, and France, each with impressive past performances. Argentina, fresh from their 2022 victory, is joined by France, the 1998 and 2018 winners. Meanwhile, Brazil maintains its legendary status with five wins to its name.

The tournament will also feature first-time entrants such as Uzbekistan and Jordan, offering a chance for these nations to showcase their burgeoning talent on a global stage. This diverse selection of teams ensures an exciting competition as nations vie for the prestigious trophy starting June 11, 2026.