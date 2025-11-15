Mumbai Goes Blue: Harnessing Unity in the Fight Against Diabetes

S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mahim launched a groundbreaking initiative named 'Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein,' coinciding with World Diabetes Day. This month-long campaign combined screenings, diet booklets, and symbolic blue-themed events to boost awareness about diabetes and inspire community engagement in managing the disease.

The large-scale initiative involved diabetes screenings at over 50 locations across Mumbai, reaching 5,000 individuals. Additionally, 15,000 diabetes-friendly diet booklets were distributed with help from the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, focusing on balanced nutrition rather than restrictive dieting.

The campaign also featured city illuminations and media engagement, aiming to create a unified, informed response to diabetes. Dr. Kunal Punamiya emphasized the power of collaboration in mitigating diabetes, reinforcing the symbolism of the blue circle representing hope and collective effort in the fight against the disease.

