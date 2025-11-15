Left Menu

Mumbai Goes Blue: Harnessing Unity in the Fight Against Diabetes

The 'Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein' campaign by S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, marked World Diabetes Day with extensive community involvement in Mumbai. The initiative included screenings, recipe booklets, and citywide activities, raising awareness about early diabetes detection and healthy living, while symbolizing unity through the color blue.

Updated: 15-11-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:07 IST
Mumbai Goes Blue: Harnessing Unity in the Fight Against Diabetes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mahim launched a groundbreaking initiative named 'Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein,' coinciding with World Diabetes Day. This month-long campaign combined screenings, diet booklets, and symbolic blue-themed events to boost awareness about diabetes and inspire community engagement in managing the disease.

The large-scale initiative involved diabetes screenings at over 50 locations across Mumbai, reaching 5,000 individuals. Additionally, 15,000 diabetes-friendly diet booklets were distributed with help from the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, focusing on balanced nutrition rather than restrictive dieting.

The campaign also featured city illuminations and media engagement, aiming to create a unified, informed response to diabetes. Dr. Kunal Punamiya emphasized the power of collaboration in mitigating diabetes, reinforcing the symbolism of the blue circle representing hope and collective effort in the fight against the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

