AMRIT Pharmacy Network Expands: A Decade of Affordable Healthcare

Since its inception at AIIMS Delhi in 2015, the AMRIT pharmacy network has grown to 255 outlets across 24 states and four Union Territories, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The initiative has successfully provided over 6.85 crore patients with savings of up to 50% on medicines.

At an event celebrating the program's 10th anniversary, Nadda inaugurated 10 new AMRIT pharmacy outlets. He acknowledged the network's role in offering discounted medicines and implants while announcing plans to double the number of outlets to 500 to enhance affordable healthcare access.

Alongside expanding the network, Nadda highlighted the urgent need to increase public awareness of AMRIT pharmacies. He also introduced the Ecogreen 2.0 digital platform and a personalized My Stamp in collaboration with India Post.

