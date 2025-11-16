Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Disease Surveillance with 'Health Sentinel'

An AI tool named 'Health Sentinel', developed by WadhwaniAI and deployed by India's NCDC, has transformed disease surveillance by issuing over 5,000 alerts for potential outbreaks since 2022. The tool effectively reduces manual workload, offering proactive public health responses through real-time data from media sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, an artificial intelligence tool called 'Health Sentinel' is reshaping disease surveillance in India. According to a recent study, the tool has facilitated over 5,000 real-time alerts about potential infectious outbreaks since its deployment in 2022 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Developed by New Delhi's WadhwaniAI, 'Health Sentinel' integrates AI technology with the traditional surveillance framework to minimize manual workload by approximately 98 percent. It processes media reports from across the country, screening for unusual health events and ultimately delivering timely alerts to health authorities.

The introduction of 'Health Sentinel' has heralded a significant change in how outbreaks are detected and addressed, ensuring quicker public health responses. Its ability to process news articles in 13 languages stands out as a major advancement in India's healthcare surveillance system.

