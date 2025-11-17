Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

Researchers from the University of Cape Town have uncovered a stark reality faced by children in many countries. Their study, encompassing data from South Africa and 20 other nations, reveals that early childhood exposure to violence is alarmingly common and significantly affects mental health.

The study underscores the link between violence experienced or witnessed by young children and poor cognitive and emotional outcomes. By age five, children exposed to violence often show signs of anxiety, fear, aggression, and rule-breaking behaviors.

To combat this issue, a multi-faceted approach is needed. This includes early identification, support for families, addressing community violence, and comprehensive policy reforms. Early intervention is crucial to mitigate the long-term mental health effects and help build safer communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)