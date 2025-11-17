Left Menu

Healthcare Global Enterprises Sees 11% Profit Dip Amid Growth Investments

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports an 11% dip in profit after tax, down to Rs 16 crore in Q2 of FY26, due to higher depreciation and interest from growth investments. Despite this, revenue increased by 17% to Rs 647 crore. The company focuses on advanced diagnostics and targeted therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:57 IST
Healthcare Global Enterprises Sees 11% Profit Dip Amid Growth Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cancer-focused healthcare provider, Healthcare Global Enterprises, reported an 11% decrease in profit after tax, reaching Rs 16 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The Bengaluru-based company had recorded a Rs 18 crore profit in the same quarter last fiscal, citing higher depreciation and interest expenses from growth strategies and acquisitions.

Despite the dip in profit, the firm saw a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue, totaling Rs 647 crore for Q2. HCG is investing in advanced molecular diagnostics and organoid-based platforms to advance drug discovery tailored to Indian genetic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Challenge

Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Cha...

 India
3
Power Grid to Raise Rs 3,800 Crore Through Bonds

Power Grid to Raise Rs 3,800 Crore Through Bonds

 India
4
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear PIL for Court-Monitored Probe into Reliance Communications Fraud

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear PIL for Court-Monitored Probe into Reliance Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025