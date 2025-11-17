Healthcare Global Enterprises Sees 11% Profit Dip Amid Growth Investments

Cancer-focused healthcare provider, Healthcare Global Enterprises, reported an 11% decrease in profit after tax, reaching Rs 16 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The Bengaluru-based company had recorded a Rs 18 crore profit in the same quarter last fiscal, citing higher depreciation and interest expenses from growth strategies and acquisitions.

Despite the dip in profit, the firm saw a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue, totaling Rs 647 crore for Q2. HCG is investing in advanced molecular diagnostics and organoid-based platforms to advance drug discovery tailored to Indian genetic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)