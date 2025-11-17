Transformative Partnership: Strengthening Maternal and Child Health in Tamil Nadu

The decade-spanning collaboration between the Singapore International Foundation (SIF), SingHealth, and Tamil Nadu's Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine culminated in the conclusion of the second phase of their Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services (EMCH) Project.

Since its launch in 2015, the EMCH Project has aimed to improve maternal and child healthcare across Tamil Nadu, training over 1,150 healthcare professionals and positively impacting thousands of mothers and newborns.

Between 2023 and 2025, professionals from Singapore provided multidisciplinary workshops in clinical training, enhancing Tamil Nadu's healthcare systems in managing high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies. This cross-cultural partnership continues to foster improved healthcare outcomes, strengthening the ties between Singapore and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)