Left Menu

Transformative Partnership: Strengthening Maternal and Child Health in Tamil Nadu

The Singapore International Foundation, SingHealth, and Tamil Nadu's Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine have celebrated the second phase's conclusion in a decade-long collaboration aimed at improving maternal and child health. This project has trained over 1,150 healthcare professionals, bolstering healthcare for thousands of mothers and newborns in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:23 IST
Transformative Partnership: Strengthening Maternal and Child Health in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decade-spanning collaboration between the Singapore International Foundation (SIF), SingHealth, and Tamil Nadu's Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine culminated in the conclusion of the second phase of their Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services (EMCH) Project.

Since its launch in 2015, the EMCH Project has aimed to improve maternal and child healthcare across Tamil Nadu, training over 1,150 healthcare professionals and positively impacting thousands of mothers and newborns.

Between 2023 and 2025, professionals from Singapore provided multidisciplinary workshops in clinical training, enhancing Tamil Nadu's healthcare systems in managing high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies. This cross-cultural partnership continues to foster improved healthcare outcomes, strengthening the ties between Singapore and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025