Left Menu

Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

The Indian Institute of Technology and the Institute of Life Sciences, in partnership with TechInvention Lifecare and the National Research Development Corporation, are advancing a novel TB vaccine. This collaboration aims to replace the century-old BCG vaccine with a more effective solution against tuberculosis, a global health challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:21 IST
Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhubaneswar, along with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), has formed a significant partnership to advance a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. This collaboration looks to bring a groundbreaking alternative to the century-old Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine.

The initiative took a formal step forward as the three institutions signed a quadripartite license agreement with TechInvention Lifecare Ltd. The focus is on the technology transfer and future commercialization of the 'HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.'

Developed by ILS and IIT Bhubaneswar, and facilitated by NRDC, the vaccine aims to provide stronger and broader protection than the outdated BCG, addressing a dire global health need. TechInvention Lifecare will be pivotal in transforming this research into a tangible public health solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global
2
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

 Global
3
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
4
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025