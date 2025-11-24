Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhubaneswar, along with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), has formed a significant partnership to advance a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. This collaboration looks to bring a groundbreaking alternative to the century-old Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine.

The initiative took a formal step forward as the three institutions signed a quadripartite license agreement with TechInvention Lifecare Ltd. The focus is on the technology transfer and future commercialization of the 'HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.'

Developed by ILS and IIT Bhubaneswar, and facilitated by NRDC, the vaccine aims to provide stronger and broader protection than the outdated BCG, addressing a dire global health need. TechInvention Lifecare will be pivotal in transforming this research into a tangible public health solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)