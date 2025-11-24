Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey
The Indian Institute of Technology and the Institute of Life Sciences, in partnership with TechInvention Lifecare and the National Research Development Corporation, are advancing a novel TB vaccine. This collaboration aims to replace the century-old BCG vaccine with a more effective solution against tuberculosis, a global health challenge.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhubaneswar, along with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), has formed a significant partnership to advance a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. This collaboration looks to bring a groundbreaking alternative to the century-old Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine.
The initiative took a formal step forward as the three institutions signed a quadripartite license agreement with TechInvention Lifecare Ltd. The focus is on the technology transfer and future commercialization of the 'HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.'
Developed by ILS and IIT Bhubaneswar, and facilitated by NRDC, the vaccine aims to provide stronger and broader protection than the outdated BCG, addressing a dire global health need. TechInvention Lifecare will be pivotal in transforming this research into a tangible public health solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TB
- vaccine
- technology transfer
- IIT
- ILS
- NRDC
- TechInvention
- global health
- BCG
- vaccine commercialization
ALSO READ
Black Foils Aim for Victory in SailGP Finale
Government Unveils Plan to Tackle Air Conditioning Energy Surge
Ramaphosa Hails G20 Summit in Johannesburg as a Victory for Africa
Hemant Soren Unveils Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Pilot Training
Toyota Unveils Cultural Hub: A Fusion of Philosophy and Innovation