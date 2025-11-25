Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Blood Pressure Medication

Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday that it has obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic medication aimed at treating high blood pressure.

The green light covers the marketing of Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets across various strengths, according to a company statement.

The medication, manufactured at Zydus' Baddi-based plant, contributes significantly to lowering high blood pressure and mitigating risks of heart diseases. As per IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, the drug achieved annual sales of $24.5 million in the U.S. Zydus Lifesciences' shares closed slightly higher at Rs 927.50 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)