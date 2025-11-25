Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Blood Pressure Medication

Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the USFDA to market Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets for high blood pressure in the US. The drug, manufactured at the company's Baddi plant, had annual sales of $24.5 million, according to IQVIA data. Shares rose to Rs 927.50 on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:38 IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday that it has obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic medication aimed at treating high blood pressure.

The green light covers the marketing of Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets across various strengths, according to a company statement.

The medication, manufactured at Zydus' Baddi-based plant, contributes significantly to lowering high blood pressure and mitigating risks of heart diseases. As per IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, the drug achieved annual sales of $24.5 million in the U.S. Zydus Lifesciences' shares closed slightly higher at Rs 927.50 on the BSE.

