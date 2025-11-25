Left Menu

Global HIV Response in Crisis: Funding Cuts Threaten AIDS Progress

The global response to HIV/AIDS is in jeopardy due to funding cuts, particularly from the U.S., resulting in millions losing access to critical medicines. UNAIDS reports substantial challenges in maintaining progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, with prevention services severely impacted.

Updated: 25-11-2025 20:34 IST
The fight against HIV/AIDS faces unprecedented challenges due to significant cuts in funding, particularly after changes in US foreign aid policy under Donald Trump's administration. This has led to a severe disruption in services, making it difficult for millions to access life-saving medication.

As the largest donor, the United States' shift in funding priorities has created a crisis in the global response to HIV/AIDS. UNAIDS reported that more than 2.5 million people have lost access to critical medicines and that responses remain in 'crisis mode' in many regions.

The lack of resources risks derailing the goal to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, with prevention efforts devastated and a drop in treatment access reported across several countries. Internationally, the urgency to secure alternative funding sources has intensified.

