Left Menu

The Silent Alarm: Diabetes and Peripheral Arterial Disease

Diabetes quietly inflicts damage on blood vessels, often leading to peripheral arterial disease (PAD), particularly in the legs. PAD is a common yet overlooked complication, potentially heralding larger cardiovascular issues. Early detection and lifestyle changes, including active living and vigilant foot care, are critical in preventing severe outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:53 IST
The Silent Alarm: Diabetes and Peripheral Arterial Disease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diabetes often operates in the shadows, with its dangerous effects on blood vessels going unnoticed until complications arise. One of these complications, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), can silently signal more extensive cardiovascular problems, especially in the legs. Medical professionals frequently observe that the condition of one's feet can reflect coronary artery health.

In India, nearly 30% of diabetics suffer from PAD, contradicting the misconception that diabetes primarily affects smaller vessels. Blockages in larger arteries are prevalent and lead to significant health issues, including ulcers and amputations. Any ulcer that fails to heal for a prolonged period should be examined, as it may indicate compromised circulation requiring medical intervention.

Preventive measures, such as daily foot inspections and wearing proper footwear, are crucial. Dr. Manish Yadav of KIMSHEALTH Hospital emphasizes the importance of recognizing early signs of PAD to prevent limb loss and uncover underlying heart disease. With India witnessing a rise in diabetes due to lifestyle changes, integrating movement and consistent health check-ups is vital for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025