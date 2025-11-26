The Silent Alarm: Diabetes and Peripheral Arterial Disease

Diabetes often operates in the shadows, with its dangerous effects on blood vessels going unnoticed until complications arise. One of these complications, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), can silently signal more extensive cardiovascular problems, especially in the legs. Medical professionals frequently observe that the condition of one's feet can reflect coronary artery health.

In India, nearly 30% of diabetics suffer from PAD, contradicting the misconception that diabetes primarily affects smaller vessels. Blockages in larger arteries are prevalent and lead to significant health issues, including ulcers and amputations. Any ulcer that fails to heal for a prolonged period should be examined, as it may indicate compromised circulation requiring medical intervention.

Preventive measures, such as daily foot inspections and wearing proper footwear, are crucial. Dr. Manish Yadav of KIMSHEALTH Hospital emphasizes the importance of recognizing early signs of PAD to prevent limb loss and uncover underlying heart disease. With India witnessing a rise in diabetes due to lifestyle changes, integrating movement and consistent health check-ups is vital for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)