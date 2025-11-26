Left Menu

Oliva Clinics Unveils DermaFrac: Revolutionizing Skin Rejuvenation

Oliva Clinics launched DermaFrac, a cutting-edge micro-channeling with infusion technology enhancing skin rejuvenation. This advanced treatment offers precision and serum infusion without invasive methods, achieving visible results. The launch event featured actress Ananya Nagalla, underscoring Oliva's commitment to delivering medically sound and safe skin care solutions across India.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oliva Clinics, a trusted name in dermatologist-led care in India, has launched DermaFrac, a revolutionary technology that aims to redefine skin rejuvenation. The innovative system combines micro-channeling and serum infusion, ensuring deeper penetration without pain or downtime, enhancing hydration and collagen production.

This milestone in skin health was celebrated with actress Ananya Nagalla at Oliva's Jubilee Hills clinic. Nagalla praised the treatment's efficacy, emphasizing its suitability for individuals constantly in the spotlight. Oliva's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rekha Singh, highlighted DermaFrac's role in reinforcing the clinic's dedication to effective and safety-driven dermatological solutions.

With this launch, Oliva continues to set the bar for aesthetic science in India, offering over 30 clinics access to this advanced treatment. By integrating technology and personalization, Oliva remains committed to helping clients Feel Young, Look Younger, solidifying its leadership in medico-aesthetic care.

