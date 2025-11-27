Left Menu

Himachal's Drug Quality Woes: 168 Samples Fail Tests

In Himachal Pradesh, 168 drug samples failed quality checks over three years from 12,034 samples tested. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil detailed this in the state Assembly. Legal and administrative actions have been initiated against violators, while investigations continue on several cases.

In a concerning revelation, Himachal Pradesh's quality control efforts have flagged 168 drug samples as failing quality standards over the past three years. Out of 12,034 samples collected, these have raised alarm bells across the state's health infrastructure.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, addressing the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, underscored the state's drug testing capabilities through its facilities in Baddi and Kandaghat. The Baddi laboratory alone is designed to handle 6,000 samples annually and holds accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Legal actions have been instigated against 40 manufacturing units linked to the substandard samples. Administrative actions are also ongoing, with investigations continuing in 65 cases, illustrating the state's commitment to stringent drug regulation and public safety.

