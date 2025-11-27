Left Menu

Mystery Woman Uncovered in Blood Sample Ruse at IGMC Shimla

A woman posing as a lab assistant was caught collecting blood samples at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. Complaints led to her questioning, where she couldn't provide valid credentials. Allegations of instrument misuse and harassment further complicated the case, now under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:22 IST
In a startling incident at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, a woman allegedly posing as a lab assistant was found collecting blood samples from patients without authorization, officials announced on Thursday.

The case came to light after several complaints from both patients and hospital staff about her suspicious activities in the hospital premises.

During questioning, the woman failed to provide valid identification and linked her actions to a private diagnostic lab, involving a second individual. The matter is now under police investigation for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

