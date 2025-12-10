Left Menu

Maharashtra's Alarming Rise in Dog Bite Cases and Rabies-Related Deaths

Maharashtra has reported over 30 lakh dog bite cases in six years, with 30 rabies-related deaths between 2021 and 2023. The state government is implementing measures like animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programs, following Supreme Court directions, to address the rising incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:04 IST
Maharashtra's Alarming Rise in Dog Bite Cases and Rabies-Related Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is facing a concerning surge in dog bite incidents, with over 30 lakh cases registered in the past six years. This equates to approximately 1,369 incidents daily across the state, highlighting a significant public health issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered the sobering statistics to the state assembly, noting that 30 individuals succumbed to rabies between 2021 and 2023. This was in response to remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu, who underscored the growing number of stray dogs in urban centers like Mumbai and Pune.

In light of the situation, state authorities have mandated an intensification of Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination programs across local bodies, following guidelines from the Supreme Court issued in August 2024. The actions affirm the government's commitment to addressing both urban and rural challenges related to stray dog populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025