Maharashtra's Alarming Rise in Dog Bite Cases and Rabies-Related Deaths

Maharashtra is facing a concerning surge in dog bite incidents, with over 30 lakh cases registered in the past six years. This equates to approximately 1,369 incidents daily across the state, highlighting a significant public health issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered the sobering statistics to the state assembly, noting that 30 individuals succumbed to rabies between 2021 and 2023. This was in response to remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu, who underscored the growing number of stray dogs in urban centers like Mumbai and Pune.

In light of the situation, state authorities have mandated an intensification of Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination programs across local bodies, following guidelines from the Supreme Court issued in August 2024. The actions affirm the government's commitment to addressing both urban and rural challenges related to stray dog populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)