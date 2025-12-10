Forgery and Legal Heirship Dispute: Police Action After Court Orders
An FIR was filed against 14 individuals, including municipal officials, for forgery and conspiracy in a legal heir dispute involving deceased health department employee Arun Kumar. Two women, Chandrakala and Meena Verma, claim heirship, alleging document forgery. Police action followed court orders amid conspiracy and cheating allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a notable legal development, police have registered an FIR against 14 people, including municipal body officials, over alleged forgery in a dispute concerning the legal heirship of a deceased health department employee, Arun Kumar. The FIR follows directives issued by a local court.
The controversy centers around Arun Kumar, who passed away last year. Two women, Chandrakala Verma from Chamoli and Meena Verma from Hapur, claim to be his legal widow, prompting a dispute over Kumar's service-related entitlements.
Chandrakala Verma alleged that Meena Verma, alongside her children, forged documents, including a death certificate, to fraudulently claim legal heirship. The case involves multiple municipal officials accused of conspiracy. Police have initiated an investigation after registering the FIR as per the court's directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)