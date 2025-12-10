Left Menu

Forgery and Legal Heirship Dispute: Police Action After Court Orders

An FIR was filed against 14 individuals, including municipal officials, for forgery and conspiracy in a legal heir dispute involving deceased health department employee Arun Kumar. Two women, Chandrakala and Meena Verma, claim heirship, alleging document forgery. Police action followed court orders amid conspiracy and cheating allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:11 IST
Forgery and Legal Heirship Dispute: Police Action After Court Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, police have registered an FIR against 14 people, including municipal body officials, over alleged forgery in a dispute concerning the legal heirship of a deceased health department employee, Arun Kumar. The FIR follows directives issued by a local court.

The controversy centers around Arun Kumar, who passed away last year. Two women, Chandrakala Verma from Chamoli and Meena Verma from Hapur, claim to be his legal widow, prompting a dispute over Kumar's service-related entitlements.

Chandrakala Verma alleged that Meena Verma, alongside her children, forged documents, including a death certificate, to fraudulently claim legal heirship. The case involves multiple municipal officials accused of conspiracy. Police have initiated an investigation after registering the FIR as per the court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025