Transnet Turns Tracks: Reducing Losses with Increased Freight
South Africa's Transnet improved its financial performance by cutting its half-year loss by 18%, thanks to increased freight rail volumes. The company, a state-owned operator of railways, ports, and pipelines, reduced its loss to 1.8 billion rand, moving 81.4 million metric tons of cargo in six months.
South Africa's state-owned logistics company, Transnet, has announced a notable improvement in its financial performance, recording an 18% narrower half-year loss. This significant progress is attributed to increased volumes in freight rail.
Transnet's half-year loss shrank to 1.8 billion rand ($106.63 million) from 2.2 billion rand the previous year. The improvement was largely driven by improved efficiency and increased cargo movement.
In the first six months to September 30, Transnet transported 81.4 million metric tons of cargo compared to 78 million metric tons in the same period last year. The exchange rate stood at $1 for 16.8811 rand during this period.
