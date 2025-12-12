Transnet Turns Tracks: Reducing Losses with Increased Freight

South Africa's state-owned logistics company, Transnet, has announced a notable improvement in its financial performance, recording an 18% narrower half-year loss. This significant progress is attributed to increased volumes in freight rail.

Transnet's half-year loss shrank to 1.8 billion rand ($106.63 million) from 2.2 billion rand the previous year. The improvement was largely driven by improved efficiency and increased cargo movement.

In the first six months to September 30, Transnet transported 81.4 million metric tons of cargo compared to 78 million metric tons in the same period last year. The exchange rate stood at $1 for 16.8811 rand during this period.

