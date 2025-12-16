Left Menu

Gujarat Implements Ban on Harmful Rolling Papers and Cones

Gujarat has banned the storage, sale, and distribution of rolling papers and pre-rolled cones due to health risks. These products, often used by tobacco smokers, contain harmful substances and have been linked to youth addiction. Violators will face penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:00 IST
The Gujarat government has imposed a ban on the storage, sale, and distribution of rolling papers and pre-rolled cones, citing significant health risks.

These products, commonly used by tobacco smokers to create cigarettes, are readily available at local grocery and paan shops and contain harmful chemicals.

This immediate ban responds to concerns that these papers are increasingly used by youth for smoking narcotics. Violators will face legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

