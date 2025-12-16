Gujarat Implements Ban on Harmful Rolling Papers and Cones

The Gujarat government has imposed a ban on the storage, sale, and distribution of rolling papers and pre-rolled cones, citing significant health risks.

These products, commonly used by tobacco smokers to create cigarettes, are readily available at local grocery and paan shops and contain harmful chemicals.

This immediate ban responds to concerns that these papers are increasingly used by youth for smoking narcotics. Violators will face legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

