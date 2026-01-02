Tech Titans Lead 2026 Market Surge

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made their mark on the first trading day of 2026, largely spurred by technology stocks as market sentiment soared after a rocky close to 2025. Key contributors included Nvidia and Broadcom, which saw significant gains of 2.4% and 3.1% respectively. The technology index outshone others with a 1.2% rise, setting an optimistic tone for the year.

The expected 'Santa Claus rally,' a year-end market uptick, did not materialize in 2025; however, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq closed the year with impressive double-digit gains, mirroring a trend last seen from 2019 to 2021. The Dow's success was highlighted by an eighth consecutive monthly gain, a streak not seen since 2017-2018, driven largely by AI-related stocks reaching unprecedented heights.

As investors scan the horizon, President Donald Trump's tariff policies continue to be closely monitored, alongside the Federal Reserve's monetary decisions for 2026. Analysts predict a more dovish Fed chair could lead to lower interest rates, benefiting a wide array of stocks beyond technology. Market watchers anticipate key insights from upcoming labor market data affecting Fed strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)