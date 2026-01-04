Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement

In a critical address, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, citing widespread ramifications for India's poorer populations.

Surjewala, speaking at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, asserted that the replacement directly impacts the livelihoods of approximately 12.5 crore people, including tribal, Dalit and backward classes, translating to a total impact on 50 crores when considering their families.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Ram for political gain and neglecting their ideals in governance. The Congress has planned statewide protests in Odisha, starting January 10, to contest the new law's implications.