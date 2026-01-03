Crackdown on Pharma Stores: Rajasthan's Health Scheme Under Scrutiny
The Rajasthan health department recently took action against six pharma stores over alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme. FIRs and suspensions were issued, with significant financial repercussions. The state is maintaining a strict policy to prevent misuse, ensuring thorough investigations and reinforcing accountability within the system.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan state health department has intensified efforts against malpractice by taking action against six pharmaceutical stores for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities related to the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).
Legal actions have been initiated; FIRs have been filed against four stores, while two have been suspended from the scheme pending further investigation. Moreover, 14 staff members face suspension due to their alleged involvement.
Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore affirmed the government's stringent policy against scheme misuse, aiming for accountability. Financial discrepancies, including significant financial losses, were uncovered. The crackdown includes harsh measures such as the cancellation of drug licenses to curb further fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ranchi Police's 2025 Crime Crackdown: A Year of Action
Jammu's Drug Crackdown: A Year of Zero Tolerance
Delhi Police Crackdown on Interstate Arms Trafficking with Key Arrest
Delhi Police's Landmark Crackdown on Visa Fraud Nets Over 130 Arrests in 2025
In a first for NCC, its parade and contingent commanders will march with sword during R-Day Parade 2026: DG.