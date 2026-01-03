Crackdown on Pharma Stores: Rajasthan's Health Scheme Under Scrutiny

The Rajasthan state health department has intensified efforts against malpractice by taking action against six pharmaceutical stores for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities related to the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

Legal actions have been initiated; FIRs have been filed against four stores, while two have been suspended from the scheme pending further investigation. Moreover, 14 staff members face suspension due to their alleged involvement.

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore affirmed the government's stringent policy against scheme misuse, aiming for accountability. Financial discrepancies, including significant financial losses, were uncovered. The crackdown includes harsh measures such as the cancellation of drug licenses to curb further fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)